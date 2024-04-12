Pathfinder High School student of the week: Justice Laird

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The student of the week for Pathfinder High School is Justice Laird. Justice is the daughter of Robert and Toni Laird. Justice is a member of the No Place for Hate group at PHS and enjoys her Language Arts classes. Outside of school Justice enjoys working at Lights On and reading. When she graduates, she would like to attend college to become a teacher. Justice was nominated by multiple staff members who commented, “Justice is a hard worker and very kind to her classmates. She is willing to help others in class and is a leader. We are all very proud of her!” Congratulations Justice!