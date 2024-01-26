Nordic skiing, hockey, wrestling, roping, a dog race, music and more going on this weekend in the 10!

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the last weekend of January, and though most of it seems to be “all about Lander” with the Pedigree Dog Races, a pro-life march, some classical music events, and (brace yourselves) over 200 skiers coming to town for the Nordic Ski tournament…Riverton also has some stuff going on, too…such as ice hockey games and the Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament.

It may still be chilly, but I’m actually loving this (relatively) warmer weather! As you’re out and about, be sure to stop in where it’s nice and cozy, and support your local businesses and restaurants. Sure, a lot is going on, but we also need to give some of these out-of-towners a bit o’ that friendly Fremont County hospitality, so welcome and thank them for coming to our events and staying with us!

Don’t see your event below? Be sure to get them posted on the County 10 event calendar! Before going out, try contacting the venue or event coordinators first before the event or activity, in case of any cancellations or postponements.

As always, dress warm, drive safe, and most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

The Legislative Session Preview Luncheon is today at the Lander Community Center at 12:00 Noon. It’s sold out, but if you got your tickets, doors open at 11:30 a.m. More information can be found on the Lander Chamber’s website and Facebook page.

Support your local businesses! 307 Thrift has relocated to 412 East Main Street…stop by and say “hi”, and see what awesome stuff they have on sale. Open from 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. Shop local, sho Main Street! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

It’s a pretty big hockey weekend in Riverton! Fremont County Ice Hockey games start tonight at 5:30 p.m. at 142 N. Smith Road and go through Sunday afternoon. Riverton faces off with Jackson, Yellowstone, Cody, and Laramie. Get some raffle tickets and support the River Rats! For more information, visit the Fremont County Ice Hockey’s Facebook page or their website at 10hockey.com.

The 2024 Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament is also happening this weekend at Riverton High School. It looks like they’ll be selling some raffle tickets today from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Riverton USA Wrestling Facebook page or the Ron Thon Wrestling website.

Also, in Riverton…the Riverton Senior Center is having its weekly Friday Night Dance tonight from 7:00-9:00 p.m., 303 East Lincoln. Put on your dancin’ shoes, bring a snack if you so desire (no alcohol permitted), and a tip for the band, Dan Seelye & Packin’ the Mail! Riverton has a very cool, fun, and active senior community, so for more information and updates on this and many more of RSCC’s events and activities, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Don’t forget to support your local producers at the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds (I don’t think Lander has a farmers market in the winter, so here’s your best bet to get some great local products every Saturday!) For more information, visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website or the market’s Facebook page (Interested in being a vendor? Contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562.)

The Emerson Boden Memorial Roping kicks off all of the Lander events this weekend, starting this morning at 8:00 a.m. and running throughout the day until 5:00 p.m. at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena. 1663 Rodeo Drive in Lander. Find out more about this and more at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association’s Facebook page.

Stop by the Lander Art Center to see the latest exhibit, FACETIME Kwasniewski exhibit plus, local musicians come together for a Jam Time every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. So you can enjoy art and music at the LAC! For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Nothing preps you more for an upcoming Valentine’s Day than a tragic love story, right? So the Lander Opera Group will be watching the Metropolitan Opera’s live HD performance of Bizet’s Carmen in the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room. Be in your seats at 10:55 a.m. Suggested donation is $10 for adults; students $5.

Over 200 middle school student skiers from across the state will be in Lander this weekend for the Nordic Skiing Tournament! It kicks off today at 1:00 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course. Plus, there will be an opportunity for elementary-school-aged kids to take part in the races before the tournament. Listen to Vince Tropea’s interview with Lander Middle School’s head coach Missy White for more information, and…Go Sabers!

Also, today in Lander is the 15th Annual Fremont County March for Life. Gather at 1:00 p.m. at the ACFCU sidewalk plaza (near Safeway), then there will be a march to Centennial Park for prayer time, pro-life speakers, and refreshments. For more information, call Lisa Sheehan at 561.379.8052 or email [email protected].

The Fremont Symphony Orchestra is having their “Mid-Winter Musicale & Mingle” fundraising concert today at 2:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 875 Fremont St. Admission is free…enjoy chamber music performed by members of the symphony. Come support your local musicians! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Here come the dogs! The 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race returns to Lander! Come out and meet the dogs at the Musher Meet & Greet at 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Main Street. The race takes off on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the Louis Lake trailhead parking lot on South Pass. For more information and to follow the race, visit their Facebook page at PedigreeStageStopRace\

Tonight is the Fremont County Cattleman’s Annual Meeting and Banquet at the Lander Community Center. If you’re a member (tickets were due on the 20th), come to the lunch meeting at 12:00 p.m., and then tonight, the social hour starts at 5:00 p.m. Following will be a delicious prime rib dinner, silent auction, and door prizes. For more information about the Fremont County Cattleman’s Association, visit their Facebook page.