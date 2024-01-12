Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Ever Saturday the vendors of the market come out to provide the community with home grown, raised or made goods. Please come out and show your support for them by shopping locally. New vendors are always welcome just show up about 8:30 and talk to Ernie, he would love to help you. The market is from 9-11 at the Fairgrounds in the little wind building. (The old lunch room)

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.