Coffee Time: Cheer on the Sabers this weekend as LMS hosts statewide Nordic ski tournament

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Missy White, the head coach of the Lander Middle School Nordic ski team.

LMS will be hosting all of the participating middle school ski teams from around the state at the January 27 tournament this weekend, totalling over 200 student skiers along with their coaches and families.

Folks can cheer the Sabers on at the tournament around 1:00 PM, which takes place at the Lander Golf Course, and there will even be a chance for Elementary aged kids to take part in races before the tournament officially kicks off.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with White below for all the details!





