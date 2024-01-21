More

    2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race will be in Lander next weekend

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Photo - Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, Lander

    (Lander, WY) – The much anticipated Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race will return to Lander on Jan. 27 with a Musher Meet & Greet followed by the race on Jan. 28.

    The Jan. 27 Meet & Greet will start at 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Main Street. This is the public’s chance to interact with the mushers and dogs ahead of the race.

    Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, the race begins from the Louis Lake Road parking lot on South Pass.

    Advertisement

    County 10 recently caught up with Dan Carter, race director, on the County 10 Podcast. Listen to it here.

    Check for race updates on their Facebook page here or website here.

    h/t Abigail Ryan
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.