2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon sold out – Doors open tomorrow at 11:30 am

A sold-out crowd of 200 will be on hand tomorrow to hear from Fremont County’s legislators as they prepare to meet in Cheyenne next month for the Legislature’s upcoming Budget Session.



The Wyoming State Legislature is scheduled to convene for its upcoming Budget Session on February 12. To help inform their members and the public what to expect, the Lander, Riverton, and Dubois chambers of commerce are co-hosting the 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon tomorrow January 26, 2024 at the Lander Community & Convention Center. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.

“We’re delighted that so many are choosing to turn out for this luncheon,” said Owen Sweeney, CEO of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve sold fifty-five more tickets than we did last year, and we have a waiting list. Clearly, our members are finding value in this annual event, and we are happy to deliver it to them and members of the public who wish to join us. We’re very grateful to Senator Salazar and Representatives Larsen, Winter, Oakley, and Ottman for their participation. It really has become a popular Fremont County business event, and my colleagues in Riverton and Dubois and I are eager to see it grow.”

WHO – Fremont County State Legislators

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

Representative John Winter – R (District 28)

*Rep. Sarah Penn (R-33) and Sen. Ed Cooper (R-20) regret that they are unable to participate due to pre-existing commitments. Sen. Cale Case (R-25) has declined our invitation.

WHAT – 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community

WHEN – Friday, January 26, 2024, noon – 1:30 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.)

TICKETS – SOLD OUT. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

COUNTY 10

BUFFET LUNCH PROVIDED BY – Wyoming Catholic College Catering

HOSTED BY – Lander Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Chamber of Commerce