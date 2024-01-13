More

    Fremont County Cattleman’s Association discusses upcoming meeting and banquet [LISTEN]

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson

    (Fremont County, WY) – Jac Klaahsen, Joe Crofts and Odessa Oldham from the Fremont County Cattleman Association were recently guests on KOVE’s Today in the 10 Show.

    They discussed a few details about the organization, plans for 2024 and their upcoming banquet and meeting. This year, the banquet will be held January 27th at the Lander Community and Event Center. The meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. with a social hour kicking off the banquet, that evening at 5:00 p.m.

    Listen to the full conversation in the player below, or by finding the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms! Keep up with the Fremont County Cattleman’s Association on their Facebook page.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.