Last Week to Support Trinity Lutheran School’s Online Silent Auction

There’s less than a week left to support Trinity Lutheran School’s online silent auction! The auction closes this Sunday, May 5th at 9:00 p.m., so get your bids in soon.

Why Support the Auction?

Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the school’s students. These funds help the school foster a positive learning environment where students can grow academically and spiritually. Trinity Lutheran is committed to providing a quality classical Lutheran education.

How to Participate

Visit the auction website: https://www.32auctions.com/TrinityRiverton2024

Create your account (or log in if you have one) and start bidding!

Share the link with others to help spread the word.

The auction closes on May 5th, and winning items must be picked up from the school. Payment can be made online with PayPal or at pickup using cash, check, or credit card.

About Trinity Lutheran School

Located at 419 E. Park Ave in Riverton, Trinity Lutheran School offers a classical Lutheran education for students from preschool through 6th grade. To learn more, call 307-857-5710 or visit their website here.

This is a wonderful opportunity to support a valuable educational institution in our community!

