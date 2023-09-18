Mental Health Monday: Documentarian Brooke Schmill talks ‘Turning Point,’ ending suicide in Wyoming

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Brooke Schmill.

Schmill is an independent filmmaker from Casper who just wrapped up touring the state to promote screenings of her short documentary “Turning Point: Ending Suicide in Wyoming,” and was recently in Lander as a part of that tour.

Schmill shares the reasons why she felt the need to make a film addressing the suicide rates and mental health crises in Wyoming, what the production of the film was like, how the tour has been going, and how folks will soon be able to watch the film at home.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Schmill below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Today in the 10 most every Monday morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected].