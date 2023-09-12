WhatsHappening: ‘Turning Point: Ending Suicide in Wyoming’ documentary screening set for Wednesday evening

(Lander, WY) – Turning Point: Ending Suicide in Wyoming is a thirty-minute short documentary directed by Casper native Brooke Schmill, which will be having a screening in Lander tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13.

The screening will take place in the Lander Library at 6:30 PM.

So far Scmill has done screenings in Rock Springs, Gillette and Casper, and following tomorrow’s Lander screening she will be at the Teton County Library in Jackson on September 16.

You can view the trailer for the documentary and learn more about Schmill’s mission here.