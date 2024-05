(Lander, WY) – It’s baseball season in the 10, and the Lander Legends opener against the Green River Knights took place yesterday, May 4, where the National Anthem was performed by a special guest.

The Lander Police Department (LPD) shared on their Facebook page yesterday that Officer Casey Tadewald sang the National Anthem, while standing alongside Umpire Jared Mowrey. h/t LPD Facebook page

You can watch the full video in the link below.

