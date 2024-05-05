High winds expected for Sunday; temperature drop, snow showers likely tonight into Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a Great Basin weather system will approach the area today, May 5, which will result in partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers developing by this afternoon.

Lipson added that as this system draws closer, we should see increasing south winds with gusts up to 55 mph throughout the day, and potential for some snow showers tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that even though we will have warmer temperatures east of the divide today, things will turn much cooler tonight and Monday.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni up at 70 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s/lower 40’s. h/t NWSR