More

    High winds expected for Sunday; temperature drop, snow showers likely tonight into Monday

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a Great Basin weather system will approach the area today, May 5, which will result in partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers developing by this afternoon.

    Lipson added that as this system draws closer, we should see increasing south winds with gusts up to 55 mph throughout the day, and potential for some snow showers tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that even though we will have warmer temperatures east of the divide today, things will turn much cooler tonight and Monday.

    Advertisement

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni up at 70 degrees.

    Lows tonight will be in the 30’s/lower 40’s.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.