MMIP events to be held May 8, 17

(Riverton, WY) – Today, May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), also known as “Red Day,” and in addition to today’s MMIP March in Riverton, there are two more important events coming up.

On Wednesday, May 8 the FBI will be holding another Community Listening Session, where Tribal members will have the opportunity to have one-on-one sessions with FBI agents regarding information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in the Wind River Reservation.

The session will take place at the Wind River Hotel and Casino from 4-6:00 PM. The flyer below has all of the information.

The Wyoming MMIP Task Force will also be holding their spring meeting on May 17, which will provide a public forum for attendees.

That meeting will take place at the Shoshone Rose Casino from 9-10:30 AM. The flyer below has all of the information.