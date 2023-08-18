Fundraisers, festivals, and more on tap for the weekend in Fremont County!

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the last weekend before the dear ones are headed off to the halls of learning…we’re just in time for back-to-school, and now the summer heat decides to catch up with us? It’s been pretty warm lately…getting into the fourth week of August, but I’m still in denial that summer will soon be coming to an end. Say it isn’t so!

Fortunately, our Saturday Farmers’ markets are still in full swing and continue on in the mornings…in Riverton from 9:00-11:00 a.m.; in Lander at the Lander Valley Food Market from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and at the Lander Local Food Market from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. You can also still catch some Garage Sales going on…find one, and/or post one of your own on County 10!

There are so many great events that happen in Fremont County, and I love seeing so many fundraisers and events that benefit our communities and the people that serve them. It’s that generosity and hometown spirit that keeps the wheels turning…working, playing, shopping and supporting local businesses and producers…there’s always something to do in the 10, but you know what? There are also plenty of folks to thank because it sure takes a lot of time, energy, and funds to roll out amazing events like these. So kudos to those who work both in front of the curtains and behind the scenes to bring us these awesome events to enjoy, not only during the summer but throughout the whole year!

On Friday…

Java Java Espresso is having a “Java Jams” concert at their locale at the top of Main Street in Riverton tonight. Looks like it’ll be lots of fun…cornhole boards will be set up, the Phillys & Cream food truck will be there, Java Java has the java, and local band Barcode 307 will be providing the jams! Starts at 7:00 p.m.; bring a chair and a cooler, and enjoy a hot summer night out! For more information, visit the Java Java Facebook page.

Wrapping up another fantastic summer rodeo series, it’s the final Dubois Friday Night Rodeo! Bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down and breakaway roping, calf riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding…and there will be a Buckle Presentation after tonight’s rodeo. Admission is cash only; $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and it’s free for kids ages 5 and under. For more information, call 307-710-7080 or visit their Facebook page…and they’ll see y’all next year!

Also in Dubois tonight, there’s gonna be a Country Swing Dance Competition, hosted at the Rustic Pine Tavern, 119 Ramshorn. Dancers can register online (registration cut-off is 6:30 p.m.) Competitors check-in is at 9:00 p.m., and the competition starts at 9:30 p.m. First place is the choice of a Cruise or $1000; second place is $300, and 3rd place is $200! For more information, visit the Country KickUp Facebook event page or call (970) 795-0255.

On Saturday…

This morning, it’s about Wyoming Breast Cancer awareness! Get up bright and early for the 2023 Pink Ribbon Walk/Run at the SageWest Riverton campus. Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. (I think you can still register online); survivors are free, adults are $35, and youth are $20. There will be a Survivor Ceremony at 7:30 a.m., then the walk/run starts at 8:00 a.m. For more information and to register, visit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative website or SageWest’s Facebook page.

Besides the garage sales, just an FYI that there’s an Auction at the Chandelle Center in Riverton today, starting at 9:00 a.m. up at the Chandelle Center on Airport Road in Riverton. Antiques, stamps, collectibles, guns and ammo cans…go on up and have a look-see at all the items! Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. For more information, call Larry Anesi at 307-349-4181 or Dan Bates at 307-349-4181.

The Riverton Elks Steve Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament is this morning with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. at the Riverton Country Club, 4275 Country Club Drive. This tournament benefits the Elks scholarship program for local Fremont County students. 2-person scramble. Longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes, silent auction…and food at the Riverton Elks Club after play. For more information, visit their Facebook event page or the Riverton Elks Facebook page,

Also in Riverton this morning, the Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held today at the Wyoming State Fire Academy Grounds, 2500 Academy Court. The Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., and the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service will be at 1:30 pm, followed by a public reception in the Academy building.

In Lander, it’s the combined 15th Annual Riverfest-Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival tonight from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Lander City Park. Booths, demos, kids activities, food trucks, baked goods, arts and crafts, caricature portraits, a “Huffy toss”, and get this…homemade ice cream sandwiches! Music with Garrett LeBeau starts at 7:00 p.m. So much is packed into this evening! Be sure to take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Lander Art Center’s Oakley Boycott and Ami McAlpin from the Lander Cycling Club about this year’s exciting event.

Another cancer awareness event is tonight…it’s a time to honor Dubois teacher and coach David Trembly as he continues his fight against colon cancer. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Headwaters Art & Conference Center….there will be a dinner and entertainment, live and silent auctions, a gun raffle, and a 50/50 raffle (tickets available at various locales throughout town and also tonight at the event…you don’t need to be present to win). Trembly is a long-time Dubois resident and taught at the Dubois school for 25 years. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Classic honky-tonker Dale Watson appears at the Shoshone Rose Hotel & Casino tonight as the last concert of the Summer Patio Party series. The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Bring a friend, cool off with a cold drink on the patio, and listen to some great tunes! For more information about Dale and his music, visit his website at dalewatson.com.

On Sunday…

Dig into the history of South Pass City! Want to be a part of a really cool scavenger hunt? Take a beautiful Sunday drive up to the Great South Pass City History Hunt! The fun starts at 10:00 a.m….sign up a team (up to 10) of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. (you can sign up on the SPC website or the day of the event…the last sign-up is at 2:00 p.m.) Bring a picnic lunch and water. For more information and updates, visit the South Pass City Facebook page.

Before you know it (don’t say it)…the holidays will be upon us! Get your events posted now on the County 10 event calendar! It’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then enter your information (have the title of your event, day, date, time, location, etc. all ready to enter). You can even upload an event flyer or poster! And don’t forget that your C10 event post is shareable via social media, too! Share all of the wonderful things that your groups and organizations are doing on County 10!