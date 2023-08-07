Activate10: A night to honor David Trembly planned for August 19

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Dubois, WY) – Head to the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center in Dubois on Saturday, August 19, starting at 5 pm for a fun night out to honor longtime Dubois resident David Trembly as he continues to battle colon cancer.

David has taught at the school for 25 years and has been a dedicated football/wrestling/track coach for just as long.

The night will include a live/silent auction, dinner, a cash bar, entertainment, a gun raffle, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the gun raffle and 50/50 raffle will be available at various locations throughout town (TBD) and on the night of the event. You do not need to be present to win the gun or 50/50 raffle.

Anybody interested in donating guns, cash/check, or silent auction items, please get in touch with Krista Day at 307-851-4804 (PO Box 1147, Dubois WY 82513), Ingela Deakins at 307-231-1976 (PO Box 180, Dubois WY 82513) or Beck Wadge at 307-450-3047 (PO Box 171, Dubois WY 82513).

For the latest updates, follow the Facebook event here.