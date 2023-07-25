Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held on August 19 in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (L.A.S.T.) is pleased to announce the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023, to occur on the Wyoming State Fire Academy Grounds, located at 2500 Academy Court in Riverton. The Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled for 10:30 am, with the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service to follow at 1:30 pm. A public reception will follow the Memorial service in the Academy building.

Inductees being honored at this year’s Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame ceremony include:

Advertisement

Richard Hauber, Former Division Chief, Campbell County Fire Department

Glenn Hill, Former Chief, Green River Volunteer Fire Department (Posthumous)

Jerry Munger, Former Chief, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department

The Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame celebrates Wyoming Firefighters who have demonstrated significant contribution and service to their local communities and the fire service in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service is held annually to recognize and honor

those Wyoming Firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of Wyoming. The Memorial, constructed in 1990, is inscribed with the names of 60 Wyoming Firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1920. This year’s service will honor all 60 firefighters and their surviving family members. One Fallen Wyoming Firefighter will be inscribed to the memorial this year, bringing the total to 61. The following Firefighter will be honored:

Bruce W. Lang, Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department

Both services will include participation by Fire Service Honor/Color Guards, Bagpipes & Drums, Fire Departments, Emergency Services Departments, and family members from all corners of Wyoming.