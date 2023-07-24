Get registered today for the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run!

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is seeking your help to register a team in the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run to help raise breast cancer awareness, celebrate the warriors, and honor the loved ones lost to this terrible disease.

WBCI is a Wyoming-based, volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnoses and support those in the fight of their life. Here are just a few of the services WBCI grants have funded since grant funding began in 2017.

The Riverton Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, August 19th is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am at the SageWest Riverton Campus. There will be a Survivor Ceremony at 7:30 which will feature breast cancer survivor, Manuela Twitchell from Fort Washakie.

Breast Cancer Survivor, Manuela Twitchell

Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.

Listen to the County 10 Podcast featuring breast cancer survivor, Manuela Twitchell from Fort Washakie. Manuela shares her journey of strength, hope, and the power of perseverance to inspire others in their fight against the disease.