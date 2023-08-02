Coffee Time: Riverfest and the Jurassic Classic are combining forces this year; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center and Ami McAlpin from the Lander Cycling Club.

Boycott and McAlpin stopped by to talk about this year’s River Fest and Jurassic Classic events, which have combined forces to provide an artistic and outdoor enthusiast extravaganza.

Boycott and McAlpin provided details about what to expect from the combo event, which runs from August 17-20, including some timely registration info. (Note: It was erroneously mentioned in the interview that Jurassic Classic vendor booths are free; this is not correct.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Boycott and McAlpin below for all of the details!





