(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and windy conditions are expected today, with an increase in rain shower activity, especially west of the Divide.

Winds will reach gusts of 30+ mph.

High temperatures will be in the 90’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois somewhat cooler at 87 degrees and 79 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 60’s and 50’s for most. h/t NWSR