Fremont County Republican Central Committee seeks candidates for Clerk of District Court

(Fremont County, WY) – On August 23, 2023, Fremont County Republican Party Chairman Scott Harnsberger received notification from the Fremont County Commission that they received and accepted a letter from Kristi Green, Fremont County Clerk of District Court, announcing her resignation from office effective October 2, 2023. The letter indicated that official notice of the vacancy will be provided October 3, 2023.

The Central Committee will meet October 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall to select 3 nominees to be forwarded to the County Commissioners. The Commission will meet October 10, 2023, to interview and then appoint an interim replacement from those nominated. The person selected shall serve until a successor for the remainder of the unexpired term is elected at the next general election in 2024 and takes office on the first Monday in January of 2025. Chairman Harnsberger indicated that the person appointed will likely run for the office in 2024 to complete the 2 years remaining of the 4-year term.

Any registered Republican that resides in Fremont County as of September 27, 2023 (the date of public notice of Central Committee meeting) is eligible to apply for nomination. Please contact Chairman Harnsberger to apply by email ([email protected], 307-349-5955) and supply any information that you would like forwarded to the Central Committee (e.g., resume and letters of recommendation). An information packet will be provided to all applicants.

Advertisement

Formal nomination must be made at the Central Committee meeting on October 5, 2023, by any county committeeman or committeewoman. Nominations will be accepted without

application, however providing information to Chairman Harnsberger and the Central

Committee ahead of time is encouraged.