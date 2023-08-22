Clerk of District Court notified Commissioners of resignation at Tuesday meeting

(Lander, WY) – “This will seem like it’s sporadic, but it is not. After 40-plus years of service, I’m coming to submit my letter of resignation,” Clerk of District Court Kristi Green told the Fremont County Commissioners on August 22.

She noted “family matters” as the reason behind leaving the position, but did not go into detail. Her last day will be October 2, 2023.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve the people,” she shared.

Green was most recently re-elected in 2022, garnering 11,280 votes.

Once she leaves the position in October, the Commissioners are then obligated to notify the Chair of the Fremont County Republican Central Committee of the vacancy.

Once notified, they will provide candidates to replace here, who the Commissioners will interview and select one.

The Commissioners all shared their appreciation for Green’s work and dedication over the years.

The acceptance of her resignation was unanimous.