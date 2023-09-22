Fall festivals and fundraisers pack the weekend in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s officially Autumn this weekend (Saturday, to be exact), and I’ve finally had to close all of the windows because it’s gettin’ a might bit chilly at night! I really loving this sweater weather, and look forward to the Fall colors and changes, seeing so much bounty at the farmers’ markets, making chili, soups and stews…before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us! A dear friend of mine in Kentucky said that Fall is “the best three weeks of the year.”

And I’m tellin’ you…it looks like everyone in Fremont County decided to schedule a ton of events this weekend! The Riverton Fall Harvest Festival, Homecoming events, CWC’s Rustler Rodeo, some walk/run events, benefit dinners…of course, such wonderful causes and fundraisers that go right back into strengthening and building our communities in so many awesome ways.

Looks like there are still some garage sales going on, plus there are ongoing events that happen throughout the week as well, so browse through County 10 events and mark your calendars, not just for this weekend, but through the end of the year…and be sure to post your events, too!

Advertisement

On Friday…

A fun and exciting weekend of college rodeo! That’s the CWC Rustler Roundup Rodeo goin’ on at the Fremont County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Performances, slack and short rounds. Admission is just $10! Check out the CWC website at cwc.edu for more information.

There’s a Charity Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser tonight for Danny Greenamyer who is battling stomach and esophageal cancer. Come out to the Lander Elks Lodge (492 Lincoln Street) tonight from 5:00-=8:00 p.m. and show that community love! It’s just $10 per plate which includes salad, spaghetti and dinner rolls. Put on by the South Pass Chapter of E Clampus Vitus; visit their Facebook page for more info.

Wyoming Pathways, Gannett Peak Sports and Wind River Shuttle presents “Film, Free Beer & Snacks, Raffle and Fun” tonight at the Gannet Peak Sports at 371 Main Street, Lander. Come for a fun social evening and watch a short film on trail development in Fremont County. This is a FREE event ($10 donation suggested, and proceeds will go towards trail development at Johnny Behind the Rocks). For more info, visit Gannett Peak Sports Facebook page.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

Runners will be up before dawn for the Run the Red – Red Desert Run…a half marathon and 50K race through Wyoming’s beautiful Red Desert. Live music, food trucks, beverages, tours of the Carissa Mine, nature trails, gold panning and an Oregon Trail presentation are events on tap in South Pass City! For more information, registration (closes today), and a race schedule, visit the Run the Red website or Facebook page.

Your farmers’ markets are still going strong and better than ever, so get on out and support your local growers and producers this harvest season! The Lander Valley Farmer’s Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m.,, Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, and the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot (NOTE: The Riverton Garden Club’s Fall Plant Sale will also be going on this morning during the Riverton market).

Advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimers Fremont County” is today in Lander City Park. Registration 9:30 am and the Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:15 a.m. Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower! The walk is rain or shine; kids, strollers are welcome. Visit the website for complete information and about how to register.

Westlake Auctioneers’ Joan Adkinson’s Auction starts at 9:30 a.m. at 40 Smith Street in Lander. this morning in Lander. There is a very nice selection of household items, well-cared for, name-brand tools, household items and collectibles. For more information and to see some photos, visit the Westlake Auctioneers’ website at westlakeauctioneers.com.

Shoshoni is having its Street Fair Fundraiser today in Town Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vendor booths, arts and crafts, hot dogs and hamburgers, music, face painting and more! All proceeds will go to Shoshoni’s senior center. Call 307-876-2703 or visit the Shoshoni Senior Center’s Facebook page for more info.

Advertisement

It’s Riverton’s biggest event of the Fall season, and it’s packed with fun! The Riverton Fall Harvest Festival starts today at 12:00 Noon, with vendors, community booths, food trucks, and events including a bike rodeo at 1:00 p.m., a Beard Competition at 2:00 p.m., a Cupcake Contest at 2:30 p.m. and a Cake Walk at 4:00 p.m. The Fremont Local Market will be hosting Amy Reed’s book-signing for her “Wildflour Cookbook” from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and then our local mushroom guy, Daniel Stewart, will be giving demonstrations on how to use wild mushrooms to create different dye bath colors! County 10/Jack FM will be there with awesome tunes…and lastly, our own Alma Law will also be holding his Riverton Haunted History Walking Tour at 6:00 p.m. All funds raised go towards the beautification, preservation, and revitalization of Riverton’s Main Street corridor! For complete information, visit the Fall Harvest Festival website at rivertonfallfest.com and/or Facebook page. More about the Riverton Downtowners at RivertonDowntowners.org

Did you know that Lander used to be called “The Apple City”? Find out more on the Pioneer Museum’s “The Historic Ed Young Apple Orchard and Ranch Trek” today from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on a tour of the historic Ed Young Apple Orchard and Ranch. Reservations are required; it’s $12 per person and there is a 25-person limit, so hopefully they’ll still have some room! Meet at the museum at 1:00 p.m. to take a bus to the ranch. For more information, call the museum at 307-332-3339, visit their website (click on the red “Book Now” button), or their Facebook page for updates.

Dance the night away, plus celebrate and support recovery programming in our community! White Buffalo Recovery presents their Sobriety Ball tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds.Tickets are just $15 per person, or $25 per couple, and all proceeds will go to the Transitional House & Sober Living programs..For more information, visit their Facebook page.

If you got your tickets, the 2023 Abba’s House “Life Worth Defending” Fundraising Gala is tonight at Lander Community Center. The guest speaker is Steventhen Holland, a national pro-life speaker and founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.; the program is at 6:00 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m. If you didn’t reserve your tickets, you can still donate to the cause! Call 307-856-0999 or email [email protected].

On Sunday…

The Riverton Elks are having a Bingo Night Fundraiser tonight. Come out to the Lodge at 207 East Main Street from 4:00-7:00 p.m. for cash prizes, a silent auction…yummy Chili Cheese Fries for just $8! Have some fun, sign up to be a member of the Elks, an awesome organization that does so much for our community! $20 for 10 cards. For more info, visit Riverton Elks Lodge BPOE #1693 Facebook page.

Get your events listed on the County 10 Event Calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter the information for your events, activities, meetings, classes, workshops, etc…whatever you’ve got going on…for free! Plus, did you know there’s an Enhanced Entry option to get your event into the spotlight for just $10? Check out all of the other great advertising options after you enter your event information. Don’t forget that your calendar entries are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!