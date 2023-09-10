Activate10: Shoshoni Senior Center Street Fair Fundraiser happening September 23

(Shoshoni, WY) – Head to the Town Plaza from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, for the Shoshoni Senior Center Street Fair Fundraiser in cooperation with the Shoshoni Marketplace.

There will be vendor booths, music, food, face painting, and more.

All proceeds will go to the center to help them continue to fulfill their mission to help their seniors lead a more meaningful and dignified life!