(Lander, WY) – The community is invited to join the Fremont County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Lander’s City Park.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 10:15 a.m. Visit act.alz.org/FremontCounty for more information.

“Special thanks to our sponsors A.D. Martin Lumber, Rodney’s Collision, and Fremont Electric,” shared Debra Antista-Bianchi the Chapter Executive.

