Beard competition, bike rodeo, and a haunted history tour are new events at the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival on September 23

(Riverton, WY) Beards, bikes, and bakers! The Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance is excited for this year’s Fall Harvest Festival happening on Saturday, September 23 from 12 Noon to 6:00 p.m. with activities and contests that include a bike rodeo, cupcake contest, cake walk, haunted history walking tour, and a beard competition.

The Fall Harvest Festival is Riverton’s biggest fall community celebration every year on the fourth Saturday of September. Art and craft vendors, food trucks and community groups fill downtown Main Street with family-friendly activities, events, and contests. Beard competition at the 75th Anniversary, Riverton Rendezvous Days.

h/t Riverton Museum

Long beards, short beards, styled beards, goatees, mustaches…the 2023 Beard Competition is new to the fall festival this year….a contest for those who maintain or have been growing a beard throughout the year. There are five categories: Full Beards, which include long beards, natural or styled. Partial Beards include goatees, sideburns, chops, whaler, etc. Mustaches include natural, handlebar, styled, English, Dali, etc. Crafted Beards is a freestyle category where anything goes! There will also be a prize for the Longest Beard! The contest entry fee of $10, and contestants can enter multiple categories. The contest begins at 2:00 p.m. For more information and the contest rules, visit the FHF website at rivertonfallfest.com/beard-contest.

The Bike Rodeo is another new festival activity that will take place on Main and Broadway at 1:00 p.m. Kids can bring their bikes and helmets, and learn bicycle safety and the rules of the road. This event is being hosted by the Oilfield Ironmen Brotherhood Chapter…helmets are being donated if you don’t have one (limited supply). This event is free! For more information, visit: rivertonfallfest.com/bike-rodeo.

If you’re a creative, talented baker of sweets, the Cupcake Contest is for you! Bring two dozen (24) cupcakes of your original cupcakes (no store-bought allowed!); make sure your cupcakes are in cupcake liners. The entry fee is $10; judging will be based on decoration style and taste. Bring your cupcakes at 2:30 p.m. One grand prize winner will be announced at 3.55 p.m. For more information, call Janet Keyes at 406-560-0626; visit rivertonfallfest.com/cupcake-contest for the contest rules.

A cake walk is always a festival favorite, and the Fall Harvest Festival Cake Walk will be hosted by County 10/Jack FM outside the RFHF headquarters at Fremont Local Market. Tickets are just $1 per person per round; enter as many times as you’d like! If you would like to donate a cake, bring one (homemade or store-bought) to Jerry’s Flowers & Things at 409 East Main Street (307-856-4444) in the morning, anytime after 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit .rivertonfallfest.com/cakewalk. Alma Law will be hosting his Riverton Haunted History Walking Tour after the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival. h/t Carol Harper

Join Alma Law in the evening after the festival and learn some fascinating things about Riverton’s Haunted History, including the old firehouse, Masonic Temple building, the Delfelder House, and more! Meet Alma for the tour at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot next to 307 Financial. Tours are $10 per person. Cash, check or Venmo accepted. To sign up, visit rivertondowntowners.org/riverton-haunted-history-tour.

Vendor registration is still open! Spaces are first come first served, so sign up soon. Single vendor spaces (10×10) are $35; double vendor spaces (10×20) and food trucks are $45; and community groups/organizations are just $10. For more information on vendor sign-ups, visit rivertonfallfest.com/vendor-registration. Cash, checks or online pay options. Contact Traci Cooper at 307-840-0405.

All funds raised through the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival’s activities and events go towards the beautification, preservation, and revitalization projects of the Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance. The Downtowners would like to thank County 10/105.1 Jack FM as emcees and and providing music for the festival, and Fremont Local Market for hosting the RFHF Headquarters.

If you would like to volunteer or help with this year’s Fall Harvest Festival or join the Riverton Downtowners in any of their activities or projects, the next meeting will be Wednesday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fremont Local Market, 524 East Main Street. Visit RivertonDowntowners.org for updates and information.