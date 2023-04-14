Enjoy the bloomin’ Spring this weekend in Fremont County

Have you been enjoying the warmer weather this week? There might be a little bit of weather going on today…seems like Mother Nature is still holding onto that last bit of winter…everything seems to be melting fast, but don’t let a little snow keep you from enjoying all of the great things happening in the 10 this weekend!

It’s been great, driving on the (mostly) dry streets and roads again. What a relief this warmer weather must be for our snow removal crews, but now it’s time for those “springtime assessments”. It’ll be muddy out-country…rivers and streams will be flowing fast…as for me, I’m chompin’ at the bit to plan my flower garden, and maybe hit some greenhouses. Gotta hit the farmers’ markets, too. Shopping local!

There are a few awesome events going, so check ’em all out, peruse the County 10 event calendar, get out and about, and enjoy Spring in Fremont County!

On Friday…

The UW Solar Decathlon house is open this weekend for tours…today from 12:00-5:00, Saturday from 9:00-5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 26 Big Sky Road (follow the signs). This is a 2460-square-foot project house built using reclaimed wood from a 2020 wildfire with off-the-shelf equipment and conventional construction methods, showcasing zero-energy efficiency to Wyoming homebuilders! Click here for more details about the project and the house.

This is the last weekend to catch the Lander Art Center’s Red Desert Audubon Show featuring scenes of flora and fauna of Wyoming’s red desert! The exhibit is open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the art center on 258 Main Street, so swing by and take a look before it’s gone (until next year)! Visit the Lander Art Center’s website for more information on classes offered, artist calls, and upcoming exhibitions.

For all of you Agatha Christie fans, come out and support Lander Valley High School’s production of Murder on the Orient Express. Opening night was last night, but you can catch the show tonight at 7:00 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 1:00 p.m. at the LVHS Auditorium. Admission for the performances is free; donations supporting LVHS are most welcome and appreciated! Cami Kistemann and some of the cast sat down with Vince Tropea for a fun Coffee Time interview; take a quick listen and get ready to be impressed by all these students’ amazing talent and hard work!

It seems there’s always something going on at the Riverton Elks Club…and their Friday night interactive Trivia Night is back tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for this and so many more activities going on, such as Taco Tuesdays, another paint-and-create night, a bingo night…all benefiting great causes and groups in the Riverton community! Flowers are beginning to bloom in Master Gardners Jim & Carol Brodle’s flower gardens. h/t Carol Harper

On Saturday…

With Spring finally in the air, that means…the Spring Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be in full swing from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Riverton Senior Center on 303 East Lincoln. Admission is free, so stop by and check out all of the crafts, items, and goodies that Spring brings to the vendor tables! For more information on this and so many more events and activities put on by the RSCC, visit their website or Facebook page.

April is Occupational Therapy Month and Teton Therapy’s 2nd Annual OT5K Race is finally here! It’s been crazy weather, so hats off (and shoes on!) to those of you who’ve been working hard these past six weeks, training with the Couch 2 5K program in preps for the race! Meet at Riverton’s Teton Therapy clinic at 1406 West Main Street at 10:00 a.m. Prizes and fun for everyone, check out their Facebook page information and updates. Proceeds from this year’s race benefit Eagle’s Hope. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Teton Therapy’s Maycee Manzaneres. (Drivers, please be mindful of runners and walkers on College View, Major and Sunset Avenues).

Join the Lander Opera Group as they gather for the MetOpera Live HD performance of Richard Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier today from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lander Library. Grab a lunch from The Breadboard beforehand. This event is free, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call Marti Mueller at 307-714-1685 or email [email protected]. (FYI, ”Der Rosenkavalier” translates to “Knight of the Rose” and is one of Strauss’ comedic operas that premiered in 1911. A little musical history tidbit for you!)

Expecting a visit from the stork? Prepare for the blessed event by attending the 4th Annual Community Baby Shower today from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. This is a free event Supporting child development and family well-being, and is for all families who are expecting or also have children 0-3 years old. Free gifts and prizes, get some valuable information and make connections with local service providers. Dads…there’s a “Daddy Den” just for you! Brought to you by Parents as Teachers…visit their Facebook page for more information, or explore the website for information about PAT.

Auditions were held in March, and now you can come out to applaud and support the talented young performers of Riverton Kiwanis’ Annual Stars of Tomorrow talent show, today at 1:00 p.m. at the CWC’s Robert A. Peck Fine Arts Center. More information can be found on the Riverton Kiwanis Facebook page.

Have you posted your events on the County 10 event calendar? It’s simple to do…just click on “Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark (you only have to do that once), and then let everyone know what you have going on in Fremont County!