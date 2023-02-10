Riverton Kiwanis announces Stars of Tomorrow talent show auditions

(Riverton, WY) Music, vocals, dance, drama…all K-12 performing arts students in Fremont County are invited to showcase their talent by auditioning for the annual Kiwanis 2023 Stars of Tomorrow Talent Show scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Fine Arts Center.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverton Middle School Multi-Purpose Room. Applications, which include information and rules, are available at all Riverton K-12 schools, St. Margaret’s School, Trinity Lutheran School, Riverton Dance Studios, and Home Source Realty.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 17, and can be dropped off at Home Source Realty at 804 West Main Street in Riverton. Contact Natasha Hatfield Peck at 307-851-8791 or e-mail [email protected] with any questions.

The Stars of Tomorrow Talent Show will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the CWC and will feature the winners of the auditions, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes per act will be awarded for Division I (K-3rd grade), Division II (4th-6th grade), Division III: (7th-9th grade) and Division IV (9th-12 grade).

Kiwanis: Serving the Children of the World

Stars of Tomorrow is just one of the many local, Kiwanis-led events that are put on annually. Their Books & Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, where they provide free breakfast, books, and family activities. Their popular “Hooked on Fishing” is held on the first Saturday of June in partnership with the Wyoming Game and Fish Free Fishing Day. Riverton Kiwanis also serves up a hot breakfast at the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally every year. In the fall, they collect and distribute coats and winter wear for their annual “Coats for Folks” drive. They also partner with other organizations, including Wyoming Health Fairs, which holds monthly blood draws and hosts an annual health and wellness fair at CWC. Guest speakers from CATS Museum RHS Key Club t-shirt

A Global Community

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 as a global organization of members “dedicated to serving the children of the world.” The Riverton Kiwanis Club was chartered on April 21, 1949 as one of 7,700 clubs in 80 countries and geographic areas comprised of nearly 600,000 adults and youth who “dedicate millions of service hours each year to strengthen communities and serve children.”

Locally networked through the schools and the community as a “family of clubs”, Riverton Kiwanis provides active volunteer service through its membership and also through the Riverton Key Club for students ages 14-18, the Builders Club for students age 11-14, Kiwanis Kids for students age 6-12. Circle K International is for university students, and the Aktion Club is for adults living with disabilities.

Members attend regular meetings, help in planning and coordinating fundraisers, and volunteer with community service projects. Anyone interested in joining is invited to check out a meeting and sign up as a member. Guest speakers from other organizations are invited and scheduled to speak at their weekly meetings to present and exchange ideas on how they can establish partnerships and inform about volunteer opportunities and needs.

Riverton Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at 12 Noon in Room 116 at the CWC ITECC Building. Lunch is provided. For more information, visit their website at RivertonKiwanis.com, their Facebook page @kiwanisriverton, or e-mail [email protected]