Coffee Time: Tune in for a teaser from the cast of the LVHS production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ before it premieres tonight!

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with some of the cast of the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ which premieres tonight at 7pm at the LVHS auditorium. h/t LVHS

Show director Cami Kisteman gave us the details on the shows (7pm on Thursday and Friday, 1pm on Saturday), and a few cast members gave us a sneak peak of some of the scenes and shared what they’re most excited about for their performances.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below!

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.