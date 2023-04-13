Solar Decathlon house open for tours this weekend

The University of Wyoming Solar Decathlon house is open for tours this weekend starting tomorrow, April 14 at 12 pm.

To get to the house from Lander, take Highway 287 south 7.5 miles to Willow Creek Road; drive southwest on Willow Creek Road for 2.5 miles; turn left onto Bristlecone Road for one mile; then turn left onto Big Sky Road to 26 Big Sky Road and follow the signs.

Tour dates: April 14–16

Specific tour times:

Friday, April 14: 12–5 pm

Saturday, April 15: 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 16: 10 am to 2 pm