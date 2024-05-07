WhatsHappening: Volunteers invited to May 11 trail build at Johnny Behind the Rocks

(Lander, WY) – Join Lander Cycling and the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office for a trail build at Johnny Behind the Rocks at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Volunteers should bring gloves, lunch and weather-appropriate clothing. The BLM and Lander Cycling will provide safety and technique training to all volunteers.

The construction of this trail is part of the ongoing implementation effort of the Johnny Behind the Rocks Master Trails Plan and Environmental Assessment.

For more information, please contact Jared Oakleaf at 307-332-8400 or [email protected].