Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home!

Rose Vowles captured the photo of the virga (rain that doesn’t touch the ground) over Lander Valley as seen from the North Slope Trail of Sinks Canyon State Park.

The second photo shows more of the canyon walls.