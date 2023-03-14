Teton Therapy’s OT5k Race is back and better than ever!

Teton Therapy proudly announces the running of their Second Annual OT5k, Saturday, April 15th at 10:00 am at the Riverton clinic, 1406 W Main Street in Riverton.

The OT5k race is held during National Occupational Therapy Month and celebrates the contributions of Occupational Therapists to our communities. All proceeds raised from entry fees this year will be donated to Eagles Hope Transitions of Riverton.

Registration for the OT5k race is exclusively at Teton Therapy’s two Fremont County locations, 425 Lincoln Street in Lander or 1406 W Main Street in Riverton starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15th. You can also register by phone using a credit card by calling 307-857-7074, or 307-332-2230. For more information, please see Teton Therapy’s website at TetonTherapypc.com/News.

To get ready for this event, the staff of Teton Therapy will be participating in the Couch 2 5k training program. This six-week plan is designed to take those in a sedentary lifestyle to compete in their first 5k race through a series of workouts that build running endurance incrementally. The public is invited to participate in this program as well, and there will be regular updates on Teton Therapy’s website and social media accounts. (As with all exercise programs, it’s best to check with your doctor before starting the plan.)

Runners are also invited to make use of Teton Therapy’s free pain consultations prior to the start of their training for the event. Free consultations are available at both the Lander and Riverton clinics and can be scheduled by calling the numbers below.

Riverton: 307-857-7074

Lander: 307-332-2230

or find Teton Therapy on the web at TetonTherapypc.com.