Coffee Time: Never ran a 5K before? Get ready for Teton Therapy’s ‘OT5K’ in April with the ‘Couch 2 5K’ program!

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Maycee Manzanares, Teton Therapy’s Marketing Specialist for the Lander and Riverton clinics. h/t Teton Therapy

Manzanares gave us the details on the “TT OT 5K,” which will be Teton Therapy’s second 5K race, and is happening in April just in time for Occupational Therapy Month. OT5k Website Map. h/t Teton Therapy

Leading up to that 5k, will be the “Couch 2 5K” Training program, a 9-week training program to help those in a less-active lifestyle prepare to run their first 5K race.

The program has already begun, but it’s not too late to join! h/t Teton Therapy

In addition to chatting about the 5K and training, Manzanares also filled us in on her experiences so far being one of the dancers for this year’s Dancing With The Stars competition/fundraiser, along with Teton Therapy’s own Hunter Bradshaw.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Manzanares below to learn more about the 5k and training program!





