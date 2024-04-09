CWC Men’s Golf team broke own school record

(Sterling, CO) – The Central Wyoming College Golf team traveled to Colorado last week for the NJC Invite.

“What a great bounce back week for CWC Golf,” said head coach Mike Neuman.

Thursday, the men’s CWC team broke their own school record with a team score of 284.

“Lots of hard work is paying off this week,” Mike continued.

CWC men’s team continues to hold the #2 spot in the region and as the new rankings hit this week they hold the #24 position in the country.

“Very proud of this team and am excited to see what the next few weeks hold,” he said.

They will play at Eastern Wyoming this week, the Riverton Country Club the following week, and the District tournament in Pueblo, CO, the week after, all in hopes of qualifying for the national championships.

