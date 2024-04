(Fremont County, WY) – Geri Swanson and Peggy Peterson from the National Weather Service office in Riverton joined us recently to discuss the upcoming Youth in STEM days at Central Wyoming College.

This year, 7th-12th graders from all over the state will attend the events May 14th and 15th.

To hear from Geri and Peggy about the event and importance of STEM, click the player below or search for the County 10 Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts!

More about this year’s events can be found here!