    County 10 Podcast: Injury Prevention Resources continues fight against impaired driving

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Riverton, WY) – Noel Cooper, the Executive Director at Injury Prevention Resources stopped by the County 10 studio recently to discuss their April community efforts to spread the message of safe travel.

    Noel discusses what Injury Prevention Resources does and their efforts at Riverton’s Community Baby Shower and Rampage Rumble soccer tournament. We also chat about some ways to prevent DUI’s, distracted driving and the importance of buckling up!

    The full conversation can be heard in the player below or finding the County 10 Podcast on any major podcast platform! i

