    Fremont County early-risers can find more news on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County’s KOVE Radio continues its goal to help area folks get through their day with the most information possible, locally and nationally.

    Early morning listeners to the radio station can now find the show, This Morning With Gordon Deal airing between 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. The show features up-to-date news from across the country. They take an in-depth look at the top stories of the day from politics, business current events and much more while using a blend of intelligent talk and humor.

    Today in the 10 follows Gordon Deal, and continues to bring you two hours of local information! You’ll hear local conversations, news sports weather updates and much more as we work to cover Fremont County and all things Wyoming. Today in the 10 airs 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

    Following the local-wake up show at 9:00, you’ll continue to hear the program America In The Morning. The award-winning radio show offers news reports from across the U.S. and the world with the latest developments in politics, entertainment, business weather and much more.

    Click here to listen online to KOVE!

    Monday-Friday programming schedule:

    5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. This Morning With Gordon Deal

    7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Today in the 10 with Jerrad Anderson and Vince Tropea

    9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. America In The Morning

    10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Rich Eisen Show

    1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Our American Stories

    4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Native America Calling

    5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Local Information Hour

    6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Mark Levin Show

    9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. CBS Sports Radio

