    County 10 Sports Podcast: Mike Bozner, Riverton summer basketball camp

    Jerrad Anderson
    Riverton High School

    (Riverton, WY) – Riverton Lady Wolverines girls varsity basketball coach, Mike Bozner joined the County 10 Sports Podcast to chat all about a summer opportunity for young hoopers!

    RHS is organizing a three-day camp June 18-20 for girls and boys in 4th-8th grades.

    More about the camp can be heard with Head Coach Mike Bozner in the player below or by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast apps!

