Coffee Time: We chat with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, WRTA Manager Gary Michaud

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Gary Michaud, Manger from the Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA).

Mayor Richardson discussed this week’s lander City Council meeting, and Michaud talked about the WRTA Safe Rides program, which offers free rides at many events in the county to help curb the number of intoxicated drivers.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Michaud below.

