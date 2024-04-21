Coffee Time: LVFD Captain chats about Thursday’s recruitment open house

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Nick Hudson, Captain of the Lander Volunteer Fire Dept.

The LVFD will be holding a recruitment open house this Thursday, April 25, from 6-8pm at the firehall here in Lander.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Captain Hudson below for all the details!

(You can also contact [email protected] or call 307-332-2209 for more information.)

Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.