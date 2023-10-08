Coffee Time: Pumpkin slingshots, costumes, spooky fun set for ‘Halloween Night at the Museum’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Randy Wise from the Pioneer Museum in Lander.

Wise stopped by to fill us in on the annual “Halloween Night at the Museum” taking place at the Pioneer Museum on October 13 and 14, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

Wise teased about what folks can expect from the night, which includes a pumpkin slingshot, hay rides, haunted tours, campfire snacks and much more, and also gave us a recap of what was probably the biggest Apple Fest in Pioneer Museum history.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wise below for all the details!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.