WhatsHappening: Pioneer Museum ‘Halloween Night at the Museum’ to provide spooky fun October 13/14

(Lander, WY) – Spooks and specters of all kinds and ages are invited to the 9th annual “slightly spooky” “Halloween Night at the Museum” at the Pioneer Museum in Lander. Past year’s events have been huge hits. Last year over 1000 kids and adults were thrilled by the eerie happenings at the museum over the two nights of the event.

Halloween Night At the Museum runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights October 13 and 14. All of the events will be outside on the grounds of the Museum or in the Livery Stable, so dress appropriately for the weather. The event is a major fundraiser with all proceeds going to help the museum. h/t Pioneer Museum

A new feature this year is the giant pumpkin slingshot. For a fee, sharpshooters can try and fling a (mini) pumpkin through one of the targets down range.

Eerie Wyoming themed stories and candy treats will be on the porches of the historic buildings on the Museum grounds, and the very popular haunted hayride will run through the Pioneer Village. The rides are being done by Lander State Farm owner Justus Jacobs and his team of draft horses.

There will be Halloween crafts for kids in the Pioneer Association’s picnic shelter. A campfire for roasting marshmallows, popcorn and hot chocolate will be in front of the Pioneer Cabin.

The Lander High School National Honor Society will again present Their haunted maze through the Livery Stable. A highlight every year, the maze will have new thrills and chills around every dark corner.

Returning will be the Boot hill cemetery tour – an eerie trek through a haunted graveyard with ghosts and goblins roaming around.

The eerie evenings will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Kids (and adults) are encouraged to wear their costumes.

The cost for the event is $5.00 per person. All funds raised go to support events at the museum.

The Halloween Night at the Museum is part of the kid’s exploration series sponsored by the Lander and Riverton Bailey Tire and Auto Service and Pit Stop Travel Centers, the LOR foundation and the Fremont County Pioneer Association.

Call 307-332-3373 for more information, or visit the museum Facebook page at: Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming. h/t Pioneer Museum h/t Pioneer Museum h/t Pioneer Museum