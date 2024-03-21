Coffee Time: Marty ‘Mr. Jackalope’ Brammer has raised over $10K for the annual Special Olympics Jackalope Jump, tune in to hear his story

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Marty Brammer.

For those who don’t know the long time Fremont County resident and local medical worker, who this host has affectionately dubbed “Mr. Jackalope,” Brammer is one of the biggest proponents and fund raisers for the Special Olympics of Wyoming’s annual Jackalope Jump, and has single handedly raised approximately $15,000 for the cause over his 10+ years of jumping.

The Jackalope Jump is Special O’s statewide fundraiser where teams and single jumpers take a dive into freezing cold waters, often times while wearing ridiculous outfits.

(Check out photos from Riverton’s recent Jump here, and get more info about Lander’s Jump this weekend, here.)

In addition to raising thousands of dollars for Special O, Brammer has taken the dressing up aspect of the Jumps to hilarious levels, and attendees look forward to seeing what type of Jackalope he will dress up as each year.

Also, as a part of his ongoing, fun fundraising efforts for great causes, Marty will additionally be competing in this year’s Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton fundraiser for Community Entry Services.

You can donate to Marty’s Jackalope Jump profile or any other team/participants by clicking here, and you can vote/donate to his DWTS profile and other teams here.

To hear more about Brammer’s background and to get a teaser of what this weekend’s Jackalope outfit will be, check out the full Coffee Time interview below, and make sure to stop by Lander’s Jump on Saturday!





