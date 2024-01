(Lander, WY) – The Lander Jackalope Jump has been scheduled for March 23 at the Palace Pharmacy parking lot, 1255 Main Street. Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the jump will be at 12:00 p.m.

Click here to register or donate online (it’s free!). If anyone would like to make a donation or form a team without using the website, please contact Ron Grogan at 307-332-7825. h/t Ron Grogan

ICYMI: The Riverton Jackalope Jump is happening March 16! Click here to read our earlier post.

