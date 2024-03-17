(Photos) 2024 Riverton Jackalope Jump raised $10k

(Riverton, WY) – The 2024 Riverton Jackalope Jump was held on Saturday, March 16, in the Riverton City Hall parking lot. It was warm and sunny, making it the perfect March morning to jump into a pool of cool water.

This year, several first-timers participated in the group of 40 jumpers, who made a splash for the numerous spectators. Rick Treese emceed the event, calling out each group or individual as they jumped into the water.

An updated total shared with County 10 on Saturday evening said $10,000 was raised. The majority stays locally with Special Olympics Riverton, and some goes to Special Olympics of Wyoming to cover things like advertising, insurance, and incentives.

Awards are given out after the jump concludes. This year, Team Tye Dye won the Biggest Group Award. Lewis Fancher won Most Money Raised by an Athlete ($1,704). The award for Most Money Raised by a Group went to Star Wars ($1,161). Most Money Raised by an Individual went to Ellie Sanders ($1,550). Team Hopper won Best Costume. Finally, the Cool School Challenge went to Shoshoni Wranglers.

Enjoy the photos of the event below!

Bummed you missed Saturday’s plunge? It’s not too late to join the fun! The Lander Jackalope Jump is happening on March 23. Click here to read our earlier post for the details.