2024 Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton announces dance teams

(Lander, WY) – Community Entry Services (CES) will host its 9th Annual Dancing with the Stars Gala Lander & Riverton on April 6, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lander Community Center.

This year’s amazing dance teams are:

James & Brigett Bunker

Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent

Crystal Hastings & Tras Pfeifer

Lauren & David Heerschap

Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel

Dani & Joe Kluberton

Marty Brammer & Katie Lyon

Raine Lesher & Chris Flom

Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge

Tables of 4 will go on sale February 19 for $300 each at the CES Headquarters in Riverton, 2441 Peck Ave. and Lander, 177 N. Third St. A table of 4 includes dinner and 2 complimentary drink tickets for beer and wine. There are no individual tickets available; instead, you can round up friends, co-workers, or family to have a great evening of fun!

All funds raised will directly benefit the Community Entry Services’ programs in Lander and Riverton, where they are dedicated to empowering people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries to maximize independence and lead satisfying, productive lives in the community.

Questions or interested in sponsorship? Call 307-360-6299 or email [email protected].