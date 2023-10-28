More

    Coffee Time: LOR Foundation recently helped fund Alateen group, fireworks committee, homeschool music class materials, community choirs, more

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    The LOR Foundation's Lander community officer, Ami Vincent, left, shook hands with Lander Community Veterans Resource Center president Joey Waller recently while presenting him with a plaque acknowledging her group's $22,000 donation to the new organization. h/t Vincent Tropea

    (Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Coffee Time regular Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation.

    Vincent stopped by to talk about some of the many projects the LOR Foundation has recently helped out with, including the community choir, homeschool music class materials, the formation of the Independence Day Fireworks Committee, an Alateen group for teens who are affected by alcohol abuse, and the official plaque presentation to the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below for all the details!

    Advertisement


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.