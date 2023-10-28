Coffee Time: LOR Foundation recently helped fund Alateen group, fireworks committee, homeschool music class materials, community choirs, more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Coffee Time regular Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation.

Vincent stopped by to talk about some of the many projects the LOR Foundation has recently helped out with, including the community choir, homeschool music class materials, the formation of the Independence Day Fireworks Committee, an Alateen group for teens who are affected by alcohol abuse, and the official plaque presentation to the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below for all the details!

