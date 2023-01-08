Coffee Time: The LOR Foundation gives details about upcoming art exhibit, success stories from 2022

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation, who stopped by to fill us in on some upcoming projects, as well as share some of the other success stories from 2022.

The LOR Foundation is currently promoting the ‘Reflection: The Art of Being‘ exhibition coming up at the Lander Art Center, and Vincent also gave us some details about how the Foundation assisted with getting bikes for the Lander Middle School PE department.



Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below.

