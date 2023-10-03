Coffee Time: Learn more about the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center

(Lander, WY) – (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with folks from the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center. Michael Tanner swears in President Joey Waller. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Lander Community Veterans Resource Center Board of Directors: Wade LeBeau, Joey Waller, Michael Tanner, Shiloah Smith, Lori Tanner, Oaley Boycott (not pictured: Vince Tropea). h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Past Coffee Time guests from the Center Michael Tanner and Lori Tanner were joined by group President Joey Waller this time, who discussed some of the many changes since the Tanners were last on the show.

In that time, the Center has set up a physical location at 190 Custer Street thanks to a $20,000 grant from the LOR Foundation, hosted a Constitution Day Open House, and have begun hosting Moral Injury Peer-to-Peer group meetings, held on Tuesdays at 6:30 PM, as well as Veterans Talking to Veterans Group Coaching sessions, held Thursdays at 7:00 PM.

You can hear about the above milestones and much more from Waller and the Tanners in the full Coffee Time interview below!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.