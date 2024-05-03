Dubois Branch Library presents Hummingbirds at Home

The Dubois Branch Library is thrilled to welcome the Audubon Rockies’ Community Science Coordinator, Zach Hutchinson! Come learn about our wonderful Wyoming Hummingbirds, including best practices for luring and hosting hummingbirds at your own home. From feeders to native plants, Zach will discuss hummingbird lifecycles, nesting habits, food requirements, and species that can be found in Wyoming.

Saturday, May 4th at 10 am at the Dubois Branch Library

REGISTER HERE – Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

This program is offered in partnership with the Adult Education & Cyber Center and is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation benefitting the Audubon Rockies Society.

This post is sponsored by a generous grant from the Fremont County Library Foundation.